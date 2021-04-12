‘The Voice’: 7 Must-See Performances From the Final Season 20 Battles (VIDEO)

The Voice has reached its final night of Battles.

The singers from the teams of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton all put their best foot forward. And between their natural talent and the help of advisers Luis Fonsi, Brandy, Darren Criss, and Dan + Shay, it’s anyone’s game to lose. And if they win? Next up is the Knockout Round with Mega MentorSnoop Dogg.

Below, we rounding up the night’s best.

Deion Warren & Victor Solomon Sing Usher’s ‘You Got It Bad’

These soulful gospel singers from Team Legend meet with their coach and adviser Brandy to prepare for their Battle. When it’s time for their official performance, Deion and Victor bring their A-game, leaving John with a difficult decision. Ultimately, Victor reigns victorious.

Anna Grace & Ainae Perform Amy Winehouse’s ‘You Know I’m No Good’

These shy contestants break out of their shells while rehearsing with coach Kelly Clarkson and adviser Luis Fonsi. Bringing newfound confidence to the Battles stage, Anna and Ainae wow with their rendition of Amy Winehouse’s tune. With the decision left up to Kelsea Ballerini, Anna comes out on top as Battle winner.

Andrew Marshall & Raine Stern Sing Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’

Both unique in their styles and approaches as artists, Andrew and Raine receive guidance from their coach Nick and adviser Darren Criss during rehearsals. When it’s time to take to the stage for their Battle, Andrew brings power and Raine brings artistry to the performance. Following their singing, Nick chooses Raine as the winner, but Andrew’s life in the competition continues when Blake steals him for his own team.

Savanna Chestnut & Pete Mroz Perform John Hiatt’s ‘Have A Little Faith In Me’

These Team Blake singers rehearse for their battle under the guidance of advisers Dan + Shay. When they finally perform for their Battle, it’s Pete’s experience that outshines Savanna’s talent, keeping him in the competition for the Knockouts.

JD Casper & Kenzie Wheeler Sing Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s ‘Fishin’ In The Dark’

These Team Kelly hopefuls don’t get any airtime with their coach or adviser, but they deliver a strong Battle performance. Ultimately, only one singer can move forward and Kelsea decides it’s Kenzie.

Rachel Mac & Bradley Sinclair Perform Elton John’s ‘Your Song’

After geeking out over their adviser Darren Criss, Rachel and Bradley get down to business preparing for their Battle. The two talents deliver a show-stopping performance that reaches grand musical heights, but only one can be crowned a winner. In this case, the winner is Rachel.

Carolina Rial & Rio Doyle Sing Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’

Team Legend’s two final performers for the night bring adviser Brady to tears with their rehearsal session and their Battle is just as moving. Struggling with the decision of choosing a winner, John picks Rio first before using his last save on Carolina, allowing both of them to stay.

The Voice, Season 20, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC