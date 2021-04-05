‘The Voice’ Battles: Watch 7 Must-See Performances From Night 2 (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Battle Rounds continue as the competition gears up for the impending Knockouts beginning April 19.

While Mega MentorSnoop Dogg won’t be stopping by until then, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton continue to guide their teams with the help of advisers Luis Fonsi, Brandy, Darren Criss, and Dan + Shay.

Seven pairs take on The Voice stage for Night 2 of the Battle Rounds as Kelsea Ballerini continues to sit in for Kelly during this portion of the competition. Watch the must-see moments below and find out who’s sticking around to continue their journeys with the show.

Cam Anthony & Emma Caroline Sing Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s ‘10,000 Hours’

Team Blake’s Cam and Emma begin the episode with plenty of pressure considering they’re assigned a tune by their advisers Dan + Shay. Despite the nerves surrounding the assignment, both singers rise to the occasion and deliver a beautiful performance. When it comes time for a decision, Cam is the Battle winner, but Blake isn’t letting Emma go — he’s using his save to keep her in.

Halley Greg & Gihanna Zoë Perform Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’

Practicing for their performance under the eyes of coach Kelly and adviser Luis Fonsi, these ladies each bring their own unique sound to the competition. Ultimately, stand-in coach Kelsea Ballerini reveals Gihanna as the winner, with Halley heading home.

Zania Alaké & Durell Anthony Sing Destiny Child’s Cover of ‘Emotion’

With Zania’s powerful vocals and Durell’s falsetto, it’s a close competition between these Battle competitors, who practice with adviser Brandy. In the end, it’s the power that appeals to coach John Legend, who selects Zania as the winner, sadly sending Durell home.

Keegan Ferrell & Jordan Matthew Young Perform Train’s ‘Calling All Angels’

These Team Blake performers receive some guidance from advisers Dan + Shay during their rehearsals, but the pressure is on when it comes to their stage performance. In their Battle, Jordan edges out the competition by a small margin, but Keegan manages to stick around after Nick steals him for his own team.

Lindsay Joan & Zae Romeo Sing ‘Rewrite the Stars’ from The Greatest Showman

Receiving tips from adviser Darren Criss, these Team Nick performers bring a theatrical side out during their stage number. Ultimately, Zae out sings Lindsay for the remaining spot on Nick’s team, sending the competitor home.

Ciana Pelekai & Denisha Dalton Perform Tate McRae’s ‘You Broke Me First’

Team Legend’s singers from this Battle didn’t have their rehearsal time broadcast, but viewers do get to see part of their performance and the coach’s selection, Ciana, move forward in the competition.

Corey Ward & Savanna Woods Sing Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

These soulful singers from Team Kelly spend time rehearsing with adviser Lusi Fonsi before taking to the stage, where Kelsea is tasked with choosing who will continue on the competition. Thankfully their performance is strong enough to make Corey the Battle winner and earn Savanna a save so she can also stick around.

The Voice, Season 20, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC