‘Perry Mason’s Tatiana Maslany Won’t Return for Season 2 of the HBO Drama

Perry Mason is parting ways with Tatiana Maslany‘s Sister Alice for Season 2 of the HBO drama.

Maslany didn’t exactly exit the series, nor was she fired. According to an HBO rep via TV Line, Sister Alice’s “arc came to an end as planned in the Season 1 finale.” The actress is best known for her various roles on the former series Orphan Black, and Emmy-winner Maslany is gearing up for a new project.

See Also Roush Review: Rhys Rocks in a Bold New Twist on 'Perry Mason' HBO's revisionist origin story for the iconic legal eagle presents Perry Mason as a down-on-his-luck gumshoe in 1930s L.A..

Prior to the Season 2 reveal, Maslany officially signed on last year to star as the titular character in Disney+’s forthcoming Marvel series She-Hulk. The project’s production schedule hasn’t been revealed, but it’s a likely cause for her departure from Perry Mason.

The dark prequel reboot of the ’50s and ’60s courtroom drama of the same name featured Maslany’s Sister Alice alongside Matthew Rhys in the lead role as Perry Mason. Sister Alice was a leader of the Radiant Assembly of God who preaches three sermons a day to a congregation and radio audience that pans across America. She was a powerful entertainer, politician, and conduit for God in the first season.

While her storyline may have concluded in Season 1, both Maslany and executive producer Susan Downey implied during an interview with Collider pre-announcement that possibilities lay ahead for Sister Alice. Should the show be renewed for a third season, who is to say that Maslany couldn’t pop up again?

“I think it’s the first chapter,” Maslany had told Collider following Season 1. “I think she’s finally working to emancipate herself from all of the things that have defined her and controlled her up until this point… She’s, in a way, starting again.”

“There are going to be new arenas that we want to play with, and whether or not she ends up on this next leg of the journey or maybe comes back even further down the road, I think it remains to be seen,” Downey had added about Sister Alice’s potential return.

Whether Maslany is able to return in the future beyond Season 2 will depend on HBO’s possible renewal, but in the meantime, fans can look forward to more Perry Mason and more Maslany, just not together.

Perry Mason, Season 2, TBA, HBO