‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Disney+ Releases Zemo’s Full Dance Scene (VIDEO)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may be about Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), but the third episode of Marvel’s Disney+ series belongs to Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), particularly for his dance moves.

The character, who was last seen in Captain America: Civil War, is brought back into the mix when Sam and Bucky travel to Berlin where Zemo is being kept a prisoner. They help him escape in their quest to uncover the mystery behind the Flag Smashers and whether or not they have ties to Hydra due to their super-soldier ranks.

During their time together, the men travel to Madripoor on a lead, but manage to get some party time in as well. While the music plays, Zemo wanders over to the dance floor in a moment that took the internet by storm.

Following the episode’s debut, Brühl spoke with EW, revealing, “There’s more to it, but they cut this little moment [for the show].” He actually explained that the dance itself was improvised. “I saw the crowd dancing…I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves.”

People wanted more, and now Disney+ has complied!

🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/BlIwrUhGcQ — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 8, 2021

And if 30 seconds isn’t long enough, Marvel posted a one-hour looping version on its YouTube channel. Check it out, below.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, New Episodes, Fridays, Disney+