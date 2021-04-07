ABC Summer 2021 Schedule: ‘Celebrity Dating Game,’ ‘Emergency Call’ & More Premieres

Sunny days are here again as ABC gears up for summer 2021! The network has revealed its TV schedule for the coming months, previewing plenty of fun and games ahead.

Several fan favorites are returning while some new shows are joining the slate, and kicking it all off will be new episodes of the first responder series Emergency Call with Luke Wilson, which returns Friday, June 4. A few days later on Sunday, June 6, the game showsCelebrity Family Feud, The Chase, and To Tell the Truth return.

And what would summer be without some juicy romantic drama?The Bachelorettebegins its landmark Season 25 on Monday, June 7, with Katie Thurston in the titular role. Later that week on Wednesday, June 9, game show favorites Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid, and Card Sharks return with fresh episodes.

Newbie The Celebrity Dating Game hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, kicks off on Monday, June 14, making its “Summer Fun & Games” debut. Also joining the slate for the first time is reality series When Nature Calls, which makes its debut on Thursday, June 17 alongside Holey Moley‘s premiere.

Rounding out the month is Bachelor in Paradise — which returns this August after two years off the air — as well as the new competition series The Ultimate Surfer. See the full ABC summer lineup below. (Note: All times are listed in ET/PT.):

Friday, June 4

8:00 p.m.: Emergency Call

Sunday, June 6

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud

9:00 p.m.: The Chase

10:00 p.m.: To Tell the Truth

Monday, June 7

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette

Wednesday, June 9

8:00 p.m.: Press Your Luck

9:00 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid

10:00 p.m.: Card Sharks

Monday, June 14

10:00 p.m.: The Celebrity Dating Game (series premiere)

Thursday, June 17

8:00 p.m.: When Nature Calls (series premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Holey Moley 3D in 2D

10:00 p.m.: The Hustler

MONDAY, AUG. 16

8:00 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 p.m.: The Ultimate Surfer (series premiere)