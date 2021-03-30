ABC Renews ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Landmark 30th Season

Dancing with the Stars is cha-cha-chaing its way into a landmark 30th season at ABC as the network announced the long-running competition series has been picked up once again.

Returning to the ballroom stage are host Tyra Banks and judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. Despite, or perhaps because of, Banks causing waves following the ousting of longtime host Tom Bergeron and colleague Erin Andrews, Dancing with the Stars remained the talk of TV during its fall 2020 run for Season 29, and, according to Nielsen, ranked as the top entertainment series in its two-hour time slot among adults 18-49.

Prior to Banks’ debut as a host ,she revealed, “I’m just really being very delicate and making sure we’re discovering new things that we can do to bring a young audience to this [and] for them to connect with the existing audience.”

The show’s popularity also rose by 9% compared to the audience for Season 28. Debuting back in 2005 on ABC, Dancing with the Stars has become a pop culture mainstay on the network, pulling in viewers with more than 450 episodes.

Expect an all-new lineup of celebrity dancers who will be joined by pro dance partners. Official participating talents will be unveiled at a later date. No premiere for Season 30 has been set for this time.

Dancing with the Stars, based on the BBC Studios series, is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Linares and Banks executive produce the series.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 30, TBA, ABC