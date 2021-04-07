Queen of the South fans will have to say goodbye to Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) in just 10 episodes (the fifth and final season premieres on April 7), but before they do, we’ll see her finish the journey that took her to the top of a drug-trafficking empire after being forced to run from the Mexican cartel and finding refuge in America.

Braga, who recently spoke with the press, said we’ll also get some answers about what’s going on with James Valdez (Peter Gadiot), who returned at the end of the Season 4 finale injured and with a warning for Teresa: “They’re coming for you.”

“I know that it’s a very complicated relationship because he’s a mentor and also a lover for Teresa,” she said. “There’s a lot of conflict between these two in this season. In a world like this, it’s very hard for you to love because it weakens you. It makes you more vulnerable.”

She also teased “a lot of action, a lot of intensity, a lot of drama, [and] everything that the fans love about the show. It’s a completion of a journey for Teresa from where she came from to the woman she becomes, and how she’s empowered and she’s decided to take her life in a journey in a specific way. It’s going to be a hell of a ride.”

Braga, who prior to the series had only worked in film, added that it was “a true honor and such a learning experience” to take on a character for whom “the heartbeat [stays] alive” at the end of a season. “You revisit and you relive it and you learn with it and you experience different journeys with that same point of view of the character.”

The star was especially grateful they could play the story out. “I think the fans deserve the conclusion of the journey,” she shared, “and I’m really excited to see the reactions more than anything.”

Queen of the South, Fifth and Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, April 7, 10/9c, USA Network