‘Queen of the South’ to Conclude With Upcoming Fifth and Final Season (VIDEO)

The Queen of the South‘s reign is coming to an end at USA Network as they announced the return of the show’s fifth and final season.

Beginning Wednesday, April 7, fans can tune in to see how the final chapter will play out over the 10-episode season. Originally debuting in 2016, the series follows the story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a woman who is run out of Mexico by the cartel and seeks refuge in the United States.

Eventually, she rises to power herself, running her own drug trafficking empire. The drama is based on the bestselling novel La Reina Del Sur by author Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The book’s success even led to the creation of Telemundo’s La Reina Del Sur series which ran from 2011-2019.

“We could not be prouder of our entire cast and crew that joined us on this magnificent journey,” said executive producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato, and David Friendly in a statement to the press. “Queen of the South began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia and finally landed in New Orleans.”

“We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans. And, of course, we could not have made this show without the talented and tireless Alice Braga, who brought our queen to life.”

Along with announcing the show’s final season, USA Network unveiled the first trailer for Season 5, below, promising plenty of drama and action. Check it out for yourself and don’t miss the thrilling final season of Queen of the South when it kicks off this April.

Queen of the South, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, April 7, 10/9c, USA Network