‘Pooch Perfect’: How Well Does Rebel Wilson Know Her Dog Breeds? (VIDEO)

Rebel Wilson has a previous hosting gig and, well, her childhood to help her out with the upcoming ABC grooming competition series, Pooch Perfect.

Not only did she host the Australian version of the series, but in this preview exclusive to TV Insider, she says, “My childhood was basically that movie Best in Show.”

Wilson, who comes from a family of professional dog breeders, also plays a game of “Name That Pooch” in the video and, for her, the guessing game matching breeds to photos is (mostly) easy. She has her favorite (Bichon Frise), the one her mother will be happy she got right (Chinese Crested), and the one that was her co-host on Australia’s Pooch Perfect (Brussels Griffon).

Watch above to see how she does with the game, photos from her childhood, and more.

In the eight-episode Pooch Perfect, 10 of the best dog groomers in the country and their assistants compete in “paw-some themed challenges.” First is the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, during which one team will earn immunity from elimination. Then comes the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, and the teams will show off their epic grooming transformations on the dog walk. (The puns continue in the tagline below.)

All-star celebrity judges Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky, and Dr. Callie Harris will vote, with one team named Best in Show and one eliminated. In the season finale, the top three teams will compete for a cash prize and the “Pooch Perfect” first place trophy.

Pooch Perfect, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 30, 8/7c, ABC