Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ as a Season 21 Coach

The Voice will have a new coach on its 21st season this fall — and it’s none other than Grammy-winning performer Ariana Grande, replacing current coach Nick Jonas.

The artist announced the news via social media, teasing, “surprise !!!

Grande brings along much more than her expertise, of course, as it’s a good bet that her supportive international fan base, known fondly as “Arianators,” will show up to cheer her on. She’ll appear alongside returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend.

“I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time,” Grande said in a statement. “I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Most recently, Grande released her album Positions, which broke a record for most songs debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As one of Spotify’s most-streamed female artists of the past decade, Grande knows a thing or two about making hits, which makes her a perfect fit for The Voice‘s infamous red chairs.

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” said Jenny Groom, executive vp of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

Catch her next fall, when Season 21 premieres and tune in for the current competition as The Voice‘s landmark 20th season continues.

