Thursday TV Ratings: ‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Crossover Dominates the Night

Christopher Meloni’sreturn as Elliot Stabler to Law & Order: SVU wasn’t just good for the story — and fans eager to see him and Mariska Hargitay (who plays Olivia Benson) together again. It was also good for NBC.

First, SVU topped the night, with a 1.6 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49 (a high in almost three years) and 7.6 million viewers (also a high, in four and a half years). To compare, the last new SVU episode (on February 25) had a 0.6 rating and was watched by 3.7 million.

Then, at 10/9c, Stabler’s spinoff Organized Crime, which came in second for the night, premiered at the second half of the crossover with spectacular numbers: a 1.5 rating and 7.6 million viewers.

As for the rest of the night, Grey’s Anatomy, despite the highly-promoted return of Chyler Leigh’sLexie Grey, was down from last week opposite SVU at 9/8c. Also opposite a Law & Order, at 10/9c, Clarice and A Million Little Things were down from their last new episodes.

And Manifest returned for its third season (at 8/7c) with a 0.6 rating in the key demo and 3.8 million viewers. That’s down from its Season 2 finale (0.7 rating and 4.4 million viewers), which aired on a Monday at 10/9c.

Here’s the breakdown for Thursday, April 1, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):