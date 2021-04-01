Daytime Emmy Awards Strikes Two-Year Deal With CBS

CBS has inked a two-year deal to broadcast the 2021 and 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, it announced in a joint statement with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). This makes it the first time since 2008 that one network will broadcast both the Daytime and Primetime Emmy awards in the same year. CBS last hosted both specials in 2005.

BIG NEWS: The @DaytimeEmmys are coming back to @CBS! Friday, June 25, 2021 at 8p ET/PT and then AGAIN in 2022! 🎉 https://t.co/CrbstIyXrBpic.twitter.com/cqlxTf6Lgp — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) April 1, 2021

The 48th annual Daytime Emmys will be held Friday, June 25, while the Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 19. Both will also also stream on Paramount+.

The Daytime Emmys honor shows that air between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., including soaps, game shows, talk shows, kids programming, and some streaming content.

Last year’s event was held virtually and also aired on CBS, the first time the ceremony had been broadcast on a major network since 2011. While it didn’t sweep the night in terms of ratings, it fared well against the competition. In the years prior it was shown on Facebook and YouTube.

Winners at the 2020 event included Jason Thompson on TheYoung and the Restless, Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful, Kelly Clarkson, Jeopardy! and the Today show.

The Daytime Emmy Awards, Friday, June 25, 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+