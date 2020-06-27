Friday TV Ratings: '47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards' Strong Showing in CBS Return

It may not have swept the night but the return of the Daytime Emmy Awards for its 47th ceremony and the first since 2011 on prime time broadcast television fared well against the competition.

The first hour of the two-hour CBS broadcast - which saw CBS's The Young and the Restless take Outstanding Drama Series - grabbed 3.3 million viewers to edge out a rerun of ABC's Shark Tank in the 8 o'clock hour and then slipped to second place for the second hour with 2.8 million viewers (behind the first hour of ABC's 20/20, which had 3.4 million viewers). The show also came in third place in the 18-49 demo for both of its hours. But considering the summer months are quiet in prime time broadcast TV, it's a good sign the annual award show should continue in prime time. (Please?)

