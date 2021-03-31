‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Ryan Gives Jake Some Helpful Tips (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s 12th season is over halfway through and the stakes continue to grow leading up to Decision Day.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the latest episode, Ryan, Jake, Erik, and Vincent convene for some guy time, discussing their marriages and changes that could serve useful in the immediate future. For viewers who have been keeping track, Jake and his new bride Haley haven’t had the easiest time connecting.

During a candid conversation with the other husbands, Jake confides that he and Haley are still struggling, and this time it’s his frustration over her organization. “So my thing is I put supplements on the counter. She cleared it out and put everything in different cupboards,” Jake explains his frustrations.

In a brief snippet, we see Haley move Jake’s supplements into the cabinets as he oversees her efforts and he’s clearly unpleased. When the action returns to the guys’ meetup, Jake tells the men he ended up removing the items from the cupboards and putting them in the apartment’s guest room.

While Jake’s remedy makes the men giggle, it might not be the best method for compromising with your spouse. In attempt to help his fellow newlywed out, Ryan offers Jake some sound advice about bending in situations like the one described.

