‘Married at First Sight’: Haley Dishes With Brianna and Paige About Slow Progress With Jake (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight is well into its second half of Season 12, so couples should know whether or not they’re on the right path, right? We’re kidding. What would the show be without its drama?

In an exclusive sneak peek at the March 24 episode, “The Monthiversary,” Haley shares her woes during a catch-up session with fellow Season 12 brides and friends, Briana and Paige. She reflects on the progress she and husband Jacob have made since meeting with expert Dr. Viviana, and it seems that the pair are trying to improve their overall connection, but that it’s a big effort.

For one thing, it’s clear from Haley’s venting that things are moving at a snail’s pace. “It’s been pretty good,” Haley offers hesitantly when the other women ask how she’s been. “We’ve slept in the same bed,” she adds, sparking laughter.

“Girl, progress,” Briana tells Haley, commending her friend on the step up from her former sleeping arrangement. (When Haley and Jacob moved into their apartment, they set up in two separate rooms, sleeping in different beds.) She also talks about how she’s still not sexually attracted to him, but says hopefully that could maybe change.

In comparison, Briana is getting closer to Vincent, while Paige, well, Paige has Chris on her hands, and is struggling as well to make some progress.

Find out what else Haley’s opening up about in the sneak peek, above, and don’t miss the full episode when it airs on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 12, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime