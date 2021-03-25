‘The Goldbergs’ Remember the Late George Segal at End of Latest Episode

THE GOLDBERGS - “The Lasagna You Deserve” – Beverly enlists the help of Barry and Erica to teach Adam to be more assertive, but Adam feels guilty after taking it too far. Meanwhile, Murray resolves to be a better friend after learning that Vic doesn’t think he can confide in him on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) GEORGE SEGAL

Actor George Segal , who passed away March 23, was given a lovely tribute by ABC’s The Goldbergs, the show in which he played Albert “Pops” Solomon. The March 24 original episode, “Love Triangle,” ended with an in memoriam for the beloved star:

Thank you for everything, Pops. pic.twitter.com/XxvUBcgC6H — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) March 25, 2021

Segal played the role of Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey)’s dad. The 1980s-set sitcom is based on the life of creator and former showrunner Adam Goldberg, and also stars Jeff Garlin and Sean Gaimbrone.

The veteran actor — who also starred as fashion magazine publisher Jack Gallo in the sitcom Just Shoot Me (1997 to 2003)— had been suffering from heart problems. “The family is devastated to announce … George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” his wife Sonia Segal said in a statement.

On March 24, the show had posted their condolences:

