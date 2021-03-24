‘National Treasure’ Series Reportedly a Go at Disney+

It appears that a National Treasure TV series is officially a go at Disney+ after a long period of speculation.

The show has reportedly been greenlit for a 10-episode order at the streamer and is based on the Disney films of the same name featuring Nicolas Cage. According to Deadline, the series hails from the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer and original writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley.

Billed as a re-imagining of the movie franchise, Disney+’s National Treasure series will be written by the Wibberleys and directed by Mira Nair. Jess Morales will pick up the path that Cage’s Benjamin Gates paved in the films as the show’s protagonist.

A twenty-year-old Latina dreamer with a diverse group of friends, Jess Morales will embark on an incredible adventure to learn more about her mysterious family history and reclaim a long lost treasure. The show will reportedly tackle some topical subjects ranging from identity and community to “historical authorship” and patriotism.

The series joins a lengthy list of revivals and reboots heading to the streaming including the forthcoming The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Turner & Hooch, Willow, and more. The original National Treasure movie, released in 2004, featured Cage as Ben Gates who works to uncover a long-storied treasure tied to his family. Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, and Jon Voight starred alongside Cage in the franchise.

If you need a refresher, National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets are streaming now on Disney+. Let’s just hope for the sake of Jess Morales, this time around, no one has to steal the Declaration of Independence.