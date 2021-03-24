‘Resident Alien’: Corey Reynolds Promises ‘Resolution’ for Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv’s Fallout

If you’re looking for two TV characters who need to clear the air, look no further than Resident Alien‘s Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds) and now-former Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen).

“We’re going to get some resolution on their relationship and the difficulties they’ve been having in [the March 24] episode,” the ninth of the first season, Reynolds promised during a recent press junket. (Resident Alien has been renewed on Syfy for a second season.)

At least, working out their problems has been rewarding, said Reynolds. “Elizabeth Bowen’s been absolutely incredible,” he raved. “The dynamic between the two of them has been just outstanding and so much fun.”

Mike and Liv have disagreed several times during the course of the investigation into the murder (via poison) of the town’s former doctor, with Mike disregarding her input. It all came to a head in Episode 7 when he called her out for being “disrespectful,” explaining, “the Miranda rights are kinda my thing. You know that. It just seemed odd to me you’d be quick to try to jump in and take them for yourself.” Given he’s the one disrespecting her, she decided she’d had enough, and quit.

If you’re no fan of how Mike’s been treating Liv, you’ll want to tune in to what’s next.

“We’re going to learn a lot more about what makes Mike tick,” Reynolds previewed. “He may not be the asshole for the reason that everyone thinks he’s an asshole. He may be a lovable asshole.”

Part of diving into his character involves looking at the “internal issues” he has, and his relationship with his father. (With that Season 2 pickup, there’s plenty of time to do so, assuming Mike’s still around.) “We saw some of the moments with his father and how his father is a lot like him — or is he a lot like his father?” Reynolds continued. “He may come to discover he doesn’t have to be like his father.”

With the truth about Harry (Alan Tudyk) just starting to get out — Asta (Sara Tomko) learned he’s an alien who’s taken the form of the real small-town doctor in the last episode — how might Mike react if he found out? Reynolds thinks he’d be “surprised and not surprised at the same time.”

“The very first thing he would say is, ‘That explains a lot. I was right,'” the actor said. “If you go back to the pilot, he was the very first one to say ‘that’s a weird guy.'” But that doesn’t mean that learning Harry’s an alien wouldn’t “freak him the f**k out,” he added.

Fortunately, we now have time to (hopefully) see that happen.

Resident Alien, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Syfy