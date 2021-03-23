‘RHONY’ Welcomes Its First Black Housewife, Eboni K. Williams, in Season 13 Trailer (VIDEO)

Things are getting kind of crazy (well, crazier) in the 13th season of The Real Housewives of New York Cityas the reality hit makes way for a new housewife and a whole lot of wild behavior from the ladies.

Set to premiere Tuesday, May 4, on Bravo, RHONY welcomes attorney, broadcaster and producer Eboni K. Williams to the crew alongside returning cast members Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan.

In a newly released trailer, the kind of activities viewers have come to expect from the bunch are in full supply, including partying, catfights, and, er, pasties.

Eboni is the New York iteration’s first Black housewife, and her presence will bring up some important concerns regarding the other women’s behavior. In the trailer, for instance, watch Ramona mistake one of her employees for someone else and casually say, “I get my help wrong.” Eboni rightfully takes offense. And let the friction begin.

Also on the agenda for the season is a trip to Salem, Massachusetts, where the women learn about the witch trials, and take part in a costume party and a nude drawing lesson. Plus, Luann’s smitten for a new love interest who may or may not work out, and Sonja’s emotional and mental health takes a hit, but could alcohol have something to do with it?

As the drinks are poured and deep conversations take place, plenty of drama abounds. Check it out for yourself in the trailer below, and don’t miss RHONY when it returns this spring on Bravo.

VIVA LA DIVAS – #RHONY is back! Season 13 trailer is HERE! 🍎. Watch the full trailer HERE https://t.co/X7OY7fJoQr! pic.twitter.com/oA7a2ZCQeS — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 23, 2021

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 13 Premiere, Tuesday, May 4, 9/8c, Bravo