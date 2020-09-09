'RHONY' Reveals Its Newest Star: Get to Know Eboni K. Williams
Welcome to the Big Apple! Bravo announced Thursday, October 8, that attorney and television host Eboni K. Williams is set to make her Real Housewives debut on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York.
Williams, 37, will join returning cast members Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan. The North Carolina native is also the first Black cast member for RHONY.
"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women," Williams said in an official statement. "I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before."
Williams also promised to bring the drama while staying true to herself onscreen. "Anyone who's aware of my world knows I don't hold back," she continued. "I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."
The raven-haired beauty currently hosts and executive produces Revolt Black News. Before entering the TV world, Williams worked as an attorney specializing in family law and civil litigation. She released a book in 2017 titled Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success.
The raven-haired beauty currently hosts and executive produces Revolt Black News. Before entering the TV world, Williams worked as an attorney specializing in family law and civil litigation. She released a book in 2017 titled Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success.
Williams' casting follows Dorinda Medley's recent departure from the franchise, as well as Tinsley Mortimer's mid-season exit.
In August, RHONY star Leah McSweeney called on Bravo to shake up the series to reflect real-life New York. "I hope that there's not only diversity of race but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are," McSweeney told Page Six. "I hope that there's just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith."
It is rumored that McSweeney's friend, actress and motivational speaker Bershan Shaw, may also appear on Season 13. The cast is currently filming in New York, so fans will have to wait until 2021 to watch and find out!