‘The Irregulars’ Stars Tease a Fresh Spin on the Sherlockian Baker Street Bunch (VIDEO)

Ready for a new twisty mystery or two? Netflix’s dark new series The Irregulars has an abundance of supernatural intrigue.

Set in Victorian London, it puts a spin on the Baker Street bunch of the same name from Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Homles stories. In this interpretation, the action focuses on orphan Bea (Thaddea Graham), who takes charge of the makeshift family made up of her sister Jessie (Darci Shaw), and fellow orphans Billy (Jojo Macari), and Spike (McKell David).

Joining the gang for some spooky adventures is Leopold (Harrison Osterfield), a prince who strikes out on his own after living a sheltered life. Together with Bea, Jessie, Billy, and Spike, they make up the titular group, The Irregulars.

As Jessie suffers from debilitating nightmares and Bea struggles to support herself and her sister, an opportunity comes in the form of a job offer from none other than Doctor John Watson (Royce Pierreson). But where’s Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes)? He’s around, but not quite the prominent figure fans might recognize.

“It’s a very different Sherlock to the ones that we’ve seen before. When we first encounter Sherlock in this series, he’s at the lowest of the low, he’s a shell of the man he once was,” teases Osterfield in our video interview, above. “He can’t solve the mysteries he once could, and his business partner Doctor Watson really turns to The Irregulars out of necessity.”

Learn more about the characters, the show’s supernatural elements, and its Sherlockian ties from stars Graham, Osterfield, and Shaw, above.

The Irregulars, Series Premiere, Friday, March 26, Netflix