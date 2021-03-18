‘Leverage: Redemption’ Sets ‘Angel’ Reunion With James Marsters Guest Starring

Christian Kane already checked off the Librarians reunion box with Noah Wyle joining the original cast of Leverage in the upcoming IMDb TV revival, Redemption, and now he can check off the Angel one as well with the latest casting news.

James Marsters is set to guest star as “Carl, a slick country club hustler who uses his conning of wealthy members to fund a much darker criminal enterprise,” according to TVLine, and its photo of his guest spot shows that he and fellow Angel alum Kane (who plays the hitter Eliot Spencer) will share the screen.

See Also 'Leverage': 7 Episodes to Watch Before the Revival Get to know the crew and how they operate with the first and last episodes of the original run and more.

In addition to Kane, Gina Bellman (the grifter Sophie Devereaux), Beth Riesgraf (the thief Parker), and Aldis Hodge (the hacker Alec Hardison) are returning from the original series (which aired five seasons on TNT from 2008 to 2012 and can be rewatched on IMDb TV). Wyle is joining them as corporate lawyer Harry Sullivan, who’s seeking redemption after realizing he’s spent his entire career on the wrong side of the table.

“It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way,” the series synopsis reads. Among the “new kind of villain” they’ll be facing are: “the man who created an opioid crisis from the comfort of his boardroom … the woman who prefers to deport workers instead of paying them … the shadowy security firm that helps hide dangerous secrets for a price.” As before, our favorites will be there to “provide … Leverage.”

Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Kate Rorick serve as executive producers, while John Rogers and Chris Downey are consulting producers.

Marsters and Kane played Spike and Lindsey McDonald, respectively, on Angel and both appeared in the final season and the 2004 series finale. Marsters’ other TV credits include The Order, Hawaii Five-0, Marvel’s Runaways, Smallville, and Supernatural.

Leverage: Redemption, TBA, IMDb TV