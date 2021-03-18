‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Adds Katie Findlay as Max’s Love Interest

While Zoey Clarke’s (Jane Levy) been hot and cold with best friend Max (Skylar Astin) in Season 2 of NBC’s sweet musical comedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, her uncertainty about pursuing a relationship could drive him into someone else’s arms.

Katie Findlay has been cast as Rose, an art curator from New York who ventures to San Francisco to work for a few months. While in town, she stops by the opening of Maximo only to discover that one of her childhood camp friends — Max — is a co-owner.

Sounds harmless enough, right? Not so much. Max and Rose will explore old feelings for one another as the season progresses, which could pose problems to fans rooting for Zoey and Max’s on-again-off-again romance.

Findlay is best known for her roles in shows such as Nancy Drew, The Killing, How to Get Away with Murder, The Carrie Diaries, Man Seeking Woman, and The Magiciansamong others. No details about how many episodes Findlay will appear in have been unveiled at this time, but her character Rose will make her first appearance in the March 28 midseason premiere episode.

The first half of Season 2 concluded on February 9 with Episode 6, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Reckoning,” in which Zoey’s co-worker and other potential love interest Simon (John Clarence Stewart) had to think about his future at the tech company SPRQ Point when their facial recognition software had trouble identifying people of color.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist continues to gain notoriety, especially after its recent Golden Globe nomination for Lead Actress in a Comedy or Musical for Levy’s titular performance.

