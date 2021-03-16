‘Rutherford Falls’ First Look: Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding Tackle Small Town Problems (VIDEO)

Peacock has unveiled a first look at its upcoming comedy Rutherford Falls, from co-creator Mike Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) with both a trailer and key art.

Starring Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls tells the story of two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), who find themselves at a literal crossroads as their town gets an unexpected wakeup call.

Set to arrive Thursday, April 22, the show’s titular Northeast town and the Native American reservation it borders are flipped upside down when Nathan fights the removal of a historical statue. Teased in the first trailer, below, the reason for the statue’s removal is a little more comical than controversial. The statue, which is in honor of the town’s namesake —who happens to be Nathan’s ancestor— keeps getting hit by passing cars due to its poor placement.

Meanwhile, Reagan has struggles of her own as she tries to bolster her cultural center at the local casino. Can they work together to achieve their goals or will their small town crush their dreams? It looks like whatever happens, there will be lots of laughs along the way.

Co-created by Schur, Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas, Rutherford Falls also stars Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan. The show marks a milestone for Native representation in comedy with Schmieding and Greyeyes in front of the camera and with Native writers Bobby Wilson, Tai Leclaire, Schmieding, Ornelas, and Tazbah Chavez behind the scenes.

Rutherford Falls, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 22, Peacock