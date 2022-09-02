‘Rutherford Falls’ Showrunner Shopping Canceled Series to Other Platforms

Rutherford Falls Season 2 may be the last season airing on Peacock, but co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas doesn’t want it to be the final season of the celebrated show.

After the news of the cancellation broke, she released a statement to Deadline, writing: “It’s been a true joy to make these two seasons of Rutherford Falls. Mike Schur, Ed Helms and I set out to make something new, real, and smart—but also dumb—that made you cry and think, but also laugh when Reagan got kicked in the face or Nathan was stuffed into a coffin.”

She also talked about the massive shift in Native representation the series finally made room for.

“Borrowing a line from Terry Thomas, played by the ridiculously talented Michael Greyeyes, before our show, “Native representation [was], for the most part, a hate crime.” Which is why it’s been an honor to introduce the best of Indian Country to the masses.”

The comedy centered around the lifelong friendship of Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), as the besties helped each other through romances, work problems, and the changes happening in both their small town and the Native American reservation it borders. Helms and Mike Schur also served as producers.

She also made a shorter statement on Twitter:

Ornelas went on to note the massive critical success the show garnered, along with her desire to find the show and her characters a new home:

“We remain overwhelmed by the critical response, garnering a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score in our second season, and while we’re sad that our time at Peacock has come to an end we are immensely grateful to them for picking us up and showcasing the talents of comedy legend Ed Helms and breakout stars like Jana Schmieding, Jesse Leigh, Dana Wilson, Dallas Goldtooth, Kaniehtiio Horn, and many others. We love these characters, the world we created, and the impact it has had, and will be exploring other platforms where, hopefully, the folks of Rutherford Falls can call home.

Rutherford Falls, Season 2, Streaming now, Peacock