‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Is Coming to Paramount+: Who Will Be the Greatest of All Time? (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
The Challenge All Stars Cast Paramount Plus
Paramount+

To beat the best, you must compete against the best, and that’s exactly what’s in store in the newest edition of The Challenge, streaming on Paramount+ April 1. (Episodes will drop weekly.)

The MTV reality competition series — Season 36, Double Agents, is currently airing on Wednesdays at 8/7c — is bringing back 22 OGs for The Challenge: All Stars. It follows the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest competitors from the original Real World and Road Rules as they go head-to-head over nine episodes in hopes of walking away as the greatest of all time — and with the $500,00 grand prize.

A Guide to the New Dramas, Comedies & Reality Shows Coming to Paramount+See Also

A Guide to the New Dramas, Comedies & Reality Shows Coming to Paramount+

Get the details on a new 'Star Trek' series, 'The Challenge: All Stars,' 'Inside Amy Schumer,' and more.

The competitors will “face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina,” Paramount+ teases. Legendary vets like Mark Long, Nehemiah Clark, Ruthie Alcaide, Beth Stolarczyk, and Trishelle Cannatella are back, and, of course, TJ Lavin is hosting.

Watch the trailer below for a look at some of your favorites and the challenges they’ll be facing, TJ saying, “hope to see you never,” and more.

The contestants of The Challenge: All Stars are:

  • Ace Amerson — 4 Challenges
  • Alton Williams — 4 Challenges, 1 win
  • Aneesa Ferreira — 14 Challenges
  • Arissa Hill — 1 Challenges
  • Beth Stolarczyk — 7 Challenges
  • Darrell Taylor — 9 Challenges, 5 wins
  • Derrick Kosinski — 10 Challenges, 3 wins
  • Eric “Big Easy” Banks — 6 Challenges
  • Jemmye Carroll — 7 Challenges
  • Jisela Delgado — 3 Challenges
  • Jonna Mannion — 5 Challenges
  • Katie Cooley — 9 Challenges, 1 win
  • KellyAnne Judd — 4 Challenges
  • Kendal Sheppard — 1 Challenge, 1 win
  • Laterrian Wallace — 3 Challenges
  • Mark Long — 6 Challenges, 2 wins
  • Nehemiah Clark — 4 Challenges, 1 win
  • Ruthie Alcaide — 4 Challenges
  • Syrus Yarbrough — 5 Challenges, 1 win
  • Teck Holmes — 1 Challenge
  • Trishelle Cannatella — 4 Challenges
  • Yes Duffy — 3 Challenges, 1 win

Paramount+ and The Challenge YouTube channel will also be home to The Challenge: Aftermath, after shows hosted by Challenge veteran Devyn Simone with behind-the-scenes intel about the challenges, eliminations, and, of course, drama.

The Challenge All Stars Poster Paramount Plus

Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars, Premiere, Thursday, April 1, Paramount+

The Challenge