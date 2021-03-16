Should Emmanuel Acho Replace Chris Harrison on ‘The Bachelor?’ (POLL)

The BachelorAfter the Final Rose had plenty of drama. There was Rachael Kirkconnell‘s evident heartbreak, of her own making, Michelle Young‘s need for closure (though of course we assume she’s over it, having been announced as one of two new stars of The Bachelorette), and Matt James candid talk about the pressure he felt as the first Black Bachelor. But one of the night’s biggest talking points was Emmanuel Acho stepping in for longtime host Chris Harrison.

The former NFL star, who’s now an analyst for Fox Sports, was drafted to replace Harrison, who took a hiatus in response to the flack he received for defending Rachael’s racist social media activities. In a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Acho had promised the special “will be the most uncomfortable conversation in Bachelor franchise history. You’re now mixing love, which is one of the strongest emotions, along with racial tension, which is one of the most toxic and volatile topics of our current day.”

True to his word, Acho asked Michelle her thoughts on Harrison defending Rachael, and pressed Rachael on her controversial social media activity, including a photo showing her attending an antebellum plantation party. He also opened up about his own experiences of racial prejudice, and talked to James about the pressure he was under.

For Bachelor Nation fans it was surely a strange experience seeing someone other than Harrison guide the show.

After the show ended he tweeted: That’s a wrap! Until next time!”

There has been no word yet who will host The Bachelor moving forward. Harrison has said, “I plan to be back and I want to be back,” but it’s unclear, if it happens, what his participation will look like.

The Twitterverse, of course, had their own opinions on the matter. And in terms of Acho, most of them were positive:

Should Emmanuel get the job permanently? Take our poll below, and let us know in the comments what you think!

