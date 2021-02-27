Emmanuel Acho to Replace Chris Harrison for ‘The Bachelor’ Reunion ‘After the Final Rose’ Special

Former NFL linebacker, best-selling author, and Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho is stepping in to host the Bachelor finale reunion special, After the Final Rose, airing on March 15.

Acho confirmed the news himself on Twitter on February 27. “It’s official: I’ve accepted the Rose and am honored to be hosting the [Bachelor] After the Final Rose this year,” he wrote. “It’s been a pivotal season and this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming.” In a subsequent tweet, he called it “life changing.”

In the After the Final Rose special, he’ll talk to Bachelor lead Matt James and the final three women of the season.

Acho replaces Chris Harrison, who wrote on social media that he is “stepping aside [from the franchise] for a period of time,” including hosting the After the Final Rose special. This came following comments he made in defense of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell when photos surfaced of her attending an Antebellum party. Harrison subsequently apologized.

The news that Acho is stepping in comes days after the franchise’s first female Black lead, Rachel Lindsay, said to People he’d be “fantastic” for the finale special. “[He’s] very outspoken about racial injustice, for social justice, and has pretty much been the person who said, ‘I can have these uncomfortable conversations, and people trust it,'” she explained. “Who better to lead it? [He’s] someone who’s not involved with the franchise, no ties, no bias.”

IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose & am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year. It’s been a pivotal season & this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. See y’all then! 🌹 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eWBXT6Kv6J — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 27, 2021

