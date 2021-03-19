‘American Gods’: Ricky Whittle Talks ‘Epic’ Season Finale and Chances for a Fourth Season (VIDEO)

The season three finale of Starz’s fantasy series, American Gods is airing this Sunday, March 21, and after last week’s shocker — the death of Wednesday, aka Odin (Ian McShane) at the hands of a vengeful Laura Moon (Emily Browning) — the biggest question is whether it’s finally time for Wednesday’s son, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), to accept his destiny and fully become a God.

To find out about that question and more of what we’ll see in the finale, Whittle sat down for a zoom interview to talk about Shadow’s destiny as well as some chilly shooting scenes where he isn’t wearing much clothing. We also had to ask the actor about the chances for a season four renewal since there’s more of Gaiman’s book to cover, and he explains what this show brings in terms of diversity.

