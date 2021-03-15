Ready to get your fan on right from home? WonderCon has gone virtual for 2021 (March 26 and 27).

Some of your favorite TV shows and stars have panels, and we have all you need to know about the event right here. So scroll down to find out how to enjoy the two days and which panels you won’t want to miss.

How much does it cost?

It’s free.

Where will the panels be available?

Keep an eye on Comic-Con International’s YouTube channel when the panels are set to go live.

Which TV shows have panels?

Check out your complete guide to the TV-related panels (and their panelists) below (all times ET).

Friday, March 26

3:00 p.m. Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix): Panelists include Mark Millar, Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, and Ian Quinlan for a discussion about the superhero drama spanning decades based on the graphic novels by Millar and Frank Quitely.

4:00 p.m. Debris (NBC): TBA

5:00 p.m. Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (discovery+): Join the new series’ paranormal investigators Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey.

6:00 p.m. Kung Fu (The CW): TBA

8:00 p.m. Creepshow (AMC): Join showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero for a sneak peek into Season 2.

Saturday, March 27

1:00 p.m. Charmed (The CW): Join stars Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, and Rupert Evans and co-showrunner and executive producer Liz Kruger.

3:00 p.m. Hulu and Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu): The cast and creators participate in a fan Q&A.

4:00 p.m. Manifest (NBC): Join stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor and executive producer/showrunner Jeff Rake for a preview of Season 3.

5:00 p.m. Batwoman (The CW): Join stars Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson, and executive producer/showrunner Caroline Dries.

6:00 p.m. Pennyworth (Epix): Join stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, and Simon Manyonda and executive producer Bruno Heller.

7:00 p.m. Fear the Walking Dead (AMC): Join showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss and stars Lennie James, Colman Domingo, and Jenna Elfman.

8:00 p.m. Invincible (Amazon Prime Video): It’s a Walking Dead reunion with creator Robert Kirkman and Invincible cast members Lauren Cohan, Lennie James, and Ross Marquand.

8:00 p.m. Norsemen (Netflix): Join stars Kåre Conradi, Trond Fausa, Nils Jørgen Kaalstad, Øystein Martinsen, Bjørn Myrene, Jon Øigarden, Marian Ottesen, and Silje Torp.