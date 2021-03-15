‘The Talk’ Cancels 2 Live Shows While Internal Review Underway After Sharon Osbourne’s Comments

The Talk is on a short hiatus.

The shows scheduled for the next two days (March 15 and 16) have been canceled, according to Deadline, after a debate during the March 10 episode. Since then, CBS has reportedly launched an internal review into that episode, stating, “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace.”

The Talk is scheduled to return on March 17. America’s Most Wanted reboot host Elizabeth Vargas and singer-songwriter Carly Pearce were scheduled to appear in the canceled shows, while actor Thomas Lennon is the guest listed for Wednesday. It’s unclear if that will remain the case.

On March 10, the panel had been discussing TV personality Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle following Oprah with Meghan and Harry on CBS and Sharon Osbourne’s support of him. Morgan, on Good Morning Britain ITV the day after the Oprah special aired, accused Markle of lying, saying, “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.” (He has since quit the show, and is being investigated by a watchdog company in the U.K.)

Osborne, in response, tweeted on March 9, “I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth,” she posted to Twitter on March 9

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

“While you are standing by you your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist,” Sheryl Underwood told her.

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” Osbourne said in reply during the heated discussion.

On March 12, Osbourne posted an apology to Twitter.

“To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over,” she wrote. “There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better.”

