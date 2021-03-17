Is Phylicia Rashad Joining ‘This Is Us’ Full Time?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of This Is Us, “I’ve Got This.”]

It seems as if we’ll be seeing a lot more of Phylicia Rashad in This Is Us, as Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) makes a big decision about “Mama C” in the show’s March 16th episode, “I’ve got This.”

Invited by Beth and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) to watch their girls while they visited New Orleans to learn more about Randall’s birth mother, Beth’s mom Carol initially is a (tolerably at-a-distance) life saver. But when they return home to Philly, they find Carol ensconced in their home life, acting as chief law enforcer with the girls and critiquing Beth’s every move. Beth and Randall’s nerves are frayed by her looming presence, and both are glad she’ll be leaving soon. And then she announces she’s staying another week.

Tensions between Beth and her mother come to a head, and Carol, in an upset huff, leaves the dinner table to go pack her bags. Beth follows her in and the two have it out, and make up. Randall then learns the interesting news that Carol’s staying…indefinitely. Before he can argue, Beth reminds Randall that his family is always around, and now it’s her turn.

So, what would Mama C’s extended presence look like? Carol is a high school principal working remotely due to the pandemic, so there’s plenty of opportunities to spend quality (or not-so-quality) time with her family.

Of course, her presence might not have the most calming effect on Randall, who has already sequestered himself on the house porch as a temporary escape. She could be a help, though, to Beth, and vice versa.

Series co-executive producer Casey Johnson told EW about a Beth-centric episode coming up — “We’re going to delve into how it’s been for her during this past year. Being a small-business owner and trying to balance everything in her life” — so it’s a good time for her to have some support around.

“The transition in this episode from Beth thinking her mom is judging her and they’re in their same pattern that they’ve been in their whole lives and then realizing that their relationship has changed and she’s actually in a position to help her mom,” Johnson teases. “Her kids are older, they’re doing more for themselves. What’s her role going forward? We’re going to get into a little of that.”

Stay tuned as the season progresses to see just how the mother-daughter reunion will go.

