‘Race to the Center of the Earth’ Is an Intense Adventure in a Sprint Across the Globe (VIDEO)

What would you endure for the chance to win $1 million? That’s the question for the contestants in National Geographic’s new adventure competition, Race to the Center of the Earth.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the new teaser and key art for the upcoming series from the producers of The Amazing Race, Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. Four teams of three go head-to-head in a nonstop sprint across the globe — four grueling paths that lead to one finish line — in hopes of walking away the victors.

Watch the video above to see just what they’ll be facing as the promo asks, “Who will win and who will break?”

In the epic seven-part series, the teams (made up of friends and coworkers) race from four different corners of the world — South America, Russia, Canada, and Southeast Asia — and face jungles, frozen arctics, deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains, and oceans. It’s all leading to the location where all four routes intersect, a buoy. The first team to arrive wins.

Cameras capture the contestants throughout the race, mirroring their actions as they take on the various challenges. The race is divided into two stages, with each team randomly assigned an international route for the first. They then go head-to-head in Stage 2 in the race to the buoy, where the grand prize awaits.

Would you have what it takes?

Race to the Center of the Earth, Series Premiere, Monday, March 29, 10/9c, National Geographic