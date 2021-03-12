Katey Sagal’s ‘Rebel’ is a Fighting Force in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Rebel (Katey Sagal) is a bit of a mess — but you definitely don’t want to get on her bad side.

ABC debuted the full-length trailer for the anticipated new drama Rebel, joining the network’s Thursday night lineup on April 8, during Grey’s Anatomy‘s March 11 episode. In the trailer, Annie “Rebel” Bello — described as “funny, messy, brilliant, and fearless” — quickly shows just how far she’ll go to fight for what’s right.

The blue-collar legal advocate may not have a law degree, but she’ll still “bring corporations to their knees,” she says. The battle viewers get a glimpse of in this Rebel preview: Thousands of people all developed the same autoimmune symptoms after getting Stonemore heart valves. Rebel’s determined to get the valve off the market.

Watch the trailer below to see how she deals with getting arrested, her and Cruz’s (Andy Garcia) differing opinions, and more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The drama also stars John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lana, Ariela Barer as Ziggy, Kevin Zegers as Nate, and Sam Palladio as Luke.

Joining Erin Brockovich (who the series is based on) as executive producers are Krista Vernoff (showrunner of ABC’s other Thursday night dramas Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy), Alexandre Schmitt, John Davis, John Fox, Andrew Stearn, Marc Webb, and Adam Arkin.

Rebel, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 8, 10/9c, ABC