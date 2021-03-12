‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Mourn [Spoiler]’s Death — and Welcome Back Derek — in Next Crossover (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 6 of Station 19 and Season 17, Episode 7 of Grey’s Anatomy.]

How are the doctors and first responders of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 going to move forward after that major loss? Not easily.

In the crossover that kicked off the dramas’ returns on March 11, Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and his sister, fellow doctor Carina (Stefania Spampinato), followed the sex trafficker, Opal (Stephanie Kurtzuba), he’d first met last season. She was arrested, but Andrew was stabbed by one of her friends. He was rushed to the hospital and despite Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Teddy Altman’s (Kim Raver) best efforts, he died.

“We did everything we could,” Owen says in the promo for the March 18 crossover as the mourning begins. “And he’s still dead,” Teddy adds.

We see everyone grieving, including his sister. “I want to scream until my throat hurts,” Carina says to her girlfriend, firefighter Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre). This is particularly rough considering how much we heard about their childhood during the most recent episodes.

Before Andrew died, he joined his ex-girlfriend, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), on the beach in her mind, where we’ve seen her as she battles COVID. “If I go back and you don’t, I’ll miss you,” she told him before watching him reunite with his late mother down the shore.

And in the next episode, she’s still on a vent and Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) — who was sort of in a potential love triangle with her and Andrew at the end of last season — sits by her side in her hospital room. “We all need you to fight,” he says.

Will she, after saying goodbye to her ex — and with her dead husband, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), back with her on that beach, fishing.” He’s a familiar sight for sore eyes.

Station 19, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC