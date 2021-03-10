Will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ End With Season 17? It Seems Like a Real Possibility

Grey’s Anatomy might well end this year (Season 17), but if it does, it sounds like fans will get closure.

“I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve told [the ABC executives] that I have to know before I’m making the finale what we’re making. Because there are a couple of character threads that will change. … Either there will be closure or I will build something in that allows me to have a bit of a cliffhanger and a thread for next season.”

Grey’s has, after all, ended seasons with cliffhangers in the past, even if it’s just a matter of leaving a romantic relationship up in the air (not to mention doctors stranded in the woods after a plane crash).

This isn’t the first time someone with the show has talked about its uncertain future. Series star Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey, said “it could very well” be ending this year in October 2020. Her contract is up at the end of the season, and ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke has said the series would “live as long as Ellen [Pompeo] is interested in playing Meredith Grey.”

So if Pompeo doesn’t re-up, fans will say goodbye to Grey’s — and maybe Meredith? She is, after all, battling COVID and was last seen being put on a ventilator. But would the ABC drama really end with its main character dead? Anything is possible.

