Best-Selling Novel ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Is Coming to FX as Limited Series

FX has ordered the best-selling novel Fleishman is in Trouble as a limited series, the network revealed Thursday.

The book’s author, Taffy Brodessor-Ankar, will write the nine episode drama and serve as executive producer along with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, who worked together on Elementary and SEAL Team, plus Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich, A Gifted Man).

Published in 2019, the novel was debut work of Brodessor-Ankar — now a New York Times writer who specializes in celebrity profiles — and tells the tale of a married Manhattan couple going through a painful divorce.



The story centers on forty-something Toby Fleishman who discovers dating apps after his marriage split. But as he begins to enjoy his new-found sexual freedom, his estranged wife Rachel disappears, leaving him with the kids. There is no hint of where Rachel is, what’s happened to her, or whether she plans to return.

“Fleishman is in Trouble offers an unsparing, modern take on life, love and commitment,” said Gina Balian, president, Original Programming, FX.

Brodessor-Ankar added: “When I was writing this book, my aim was to resolve for myself the mystifying dynamics and politics of marriage and middle age. Writing the book didn’t help much, so I am hoping that making this show does the trick.”