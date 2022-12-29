‘Fleishman’ Finale, ‘Coach Prime,’ Impossible Restaurant Rescues, ‘Deadline’ on BritBox

Linda Kallerus/FX

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Series Finale

The midlife and marital crises reach a turning point in the finale of FX’s sensitive adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel. With Toby’s (Jesse Eisenberg) marriage to Rachel (Claire Danes) long ruined, and his BFF Libby’s (Lizzy Caplan) hanging on by a thread, neither can enjoy their pal Seth’s (Adam Brody) engagement party to the fullest, as they reassess their own lives and futures. They may seem chronically miserable, but maybe there’s hope once they realize, “You are right now as young as you will ever be again,” and try to make the most of it.

Coach Prime

Series Premiere

Well, it was nice while it lasted. Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders brought visibility and success to Jackson State University as the HBCU’s football coach, and a four-part docuseries follows the team and their celebrated leader on and off the field during their historic 2022 12-0 undefeated season, including winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. Sounds like a happy ending, but Sanders disappointed many fans and HBCU advocates earlier this month when he announced he was leaving after three seasons to accept a coaching position at the University of Colorado.

Restaurant: Impossible

Season Premiere 8/7c

Robert Irvine is a struggling restaurant’s best friend, and he returns for a new season of beat-the-clock rescues, in which he gets only two days to turn an ailing eatery around. His first stop: the female-owned Ranch House in Ash Fork, Arizona, where the only thing bigger than the size of the portions may be the debt the overworked owner keeps amassing. Irvine’s task is to make over the restaurant’s business plan and to help the owner cope with her guilt over sacrificing family time for work. Future destinations include Michigan, Idaho and Hawaii.

Inside Thursday TV: