‘Fleishman’ Finale, ‘Coach Prime,’ Impossible Restaurant Rescues, ‘Deadline’ on BritBox
During this traditionally quiet week for original programming, FX’s Hulu drama Fleishman Is in Trouble ends on a poignant note. A docuseries follows what turned out to be Deion Sanders’ final season as football coach at Jackson State University. Robert Irvine returns for a new season of Restaurant: Impossible, rescuing eateries from ruin. A journalist investigates a high-profile murder in BritBox’s Deadline.
Fleishman Is in Trouble
The midlife and marital crises reach a turning point in the finale of FX’s sensitive adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel. With Toby’s (Jesse Eisenberg) marriage to Rachel (Claire Danes) long ruined, and his BFF Libby’s (Lizzy Caplan) hanging on by a thread, neither can enjoy their pal Seth’s (Adam Brody) engagement party to the fullest, as they reassess their own lives and futures. They may seem chronically miserable, but maybe there’s hope once they realize, “You are right now as young as you will ever be again,” and try to make the most of it.
Coach Prime
Well, it was nice while it lasted. Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders brought visibility and success to Jackson State University as the HBCU’s football coach, and a four-part docuseries follows the team and their celebrated leader on and off the field during their historic 2022 12-0 undefeated season, including winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. Sounds like a happy ending, but Sanders disappointed many fans and HBCU advocates earlier this month when he announced he was leaving after three seasons to accept a coaching position at the University of Colorado.
Restaurant: Impossible
Robert Irvine is a struggling restaurant’s best friend, and he returns for a new season of beat-the-clock rescues, in which he gets only two days to turn an ailing eatery around. His first stop: the female-owned Ranch House in Ash Fork, Arizona, where the only thing bigger than the size of the portions may be the debt the overworked owner keeps amassing. Irvine’s task is to make over the restaurant’s business plan and to help the owner cope with her guilt over sacrificing family time for work. Future destinations include Michigan, Idaho and Hawaii.
Inside Thursday TV:
- Deadline (streaming on BritBox): A journalist plays detective in a four-part British crime/legal drama, starring Agent Carter’s James D’Arcy as an investigative reporter down on his luck. He gets a chance for redemption when a murder suspect (Peaky Blinders’ Charlie Murphy) hires him to find out who killed her Hungarian businessman husband in their posh Chelsea mansion. Public opinion has turned against the wife, who promises the reporter an exclusive if he gets to the bottom of the case.
- Popstar!’s Best of 2022 (8/7c, The CW): Elizabeth Stanton hosts a countdown of the top celebrity headlines and pop-culture trends of the year.
- MTV Cribs (9/8c, MTV): Among the celebs opening their doors: fashion designer Betsey Johnson, whose colorful Malibu trailer may be the funkiest crib yet.
- Best of All the Smoke (11/10, Showtime): In the season finale of the rap-focused rap session, NBA champs Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes meet with Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA. It’s part of the network’s buildup to next year’s 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
- Star Trek: Prodigy (streaming on Paramount+): The youth-oriented animated spinoff wraps its first season with the rogue crew of the Protostar and a Federation armada in deep peril.
- Gangs of London (streaming on AMC+): The battle for control of the London underworld intensifies in the Season 2 finale, with Shannon (Pippa Bennett-Warner) making a power grab and Wallace matriarch Marian (Michelle Fairley) in danger of losing it all.
- Burial (streaming on Shudder): Harry Potter star Tom Felton stars in a grisly supernatural thriller set in the waning days of WWII, when Allied soldiers carrying Hitler’s remains out of Germany are set upon by an army of Nazi Wehrwolves.