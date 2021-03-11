AMC Unveils ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 6B Key Art & Teaser (VIDEO)

AMC has released the first promo for Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 6B return on April 11.

“Whatever’s coming, we can face it together,” Colman Domingo‘s Victor Strand promises in the teaser’s opening moments.

So, what is coming? While Morgan’s (Lennie James) been doing his best to free the remaining members of the group from Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) control, but it won’t be easy. As Virginia continues the desperate search for her sister, she’ll also deal with the challenges of protecting others around her.

Season 6B will explore how Virginia’s control is impacting the individuals of the group who once saw themselves as family. As new alliances are formed, others will be broken and loyalties will change. Being forced to take sides will reveal some new truths.

The series — which can be streamed starting April 4 on AMC+ — will finish up the season with nine episodes, for a season total of 16.

AMC had previously announced that John Glover (The Good Wife), Nick Stahl (Carnivale), and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary) have joined the cast.

Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds) is directing Episode 13. Returning along with James, Domingo, and Minifie are Fear the Walking Dead‘s stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 6B Premiere, Sunday, April 11, 9/8c, AMC (Begins streaming Sunday, April 4, on AMC+)