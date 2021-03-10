‘Kung Fu’ First Look! Olivia Liang Jumps into Action in The CW Reboot

Batwoman, Nancy Drew, Lois Lane and the rest of the CW’s badass ladies are getting a new neighbor when Olivia Liang brings the heat in the network’s reimagined Kung Fu. And we have your exclusive first look at the show’s key art, below.

The Legacies alum stars as Nicky Shen, a young Chinese American woman who, after returning from a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China, finds her San Francisco hometown is now overrun with crime and corruption. On top of that, her Shoalin mentor has been murdered and her family is expecting her to go to law school. She has a lot going on.

Inspired by the classic David Carradine drama, this new twist is “is packed with romance, family drama and secrets as Nicky uses her Shaolin training to help people in her community and hunt down her shifu’s killer, all while unraveling a larger mythology that could have global stakes,” explains co-showrunner Christina M. Kim. “It’s been a joy to build such a rich ensemble of characters around her, and a historic privilege to launch a network drama series with a predominantly Asian cast.”

Among the ensemble are Shannon Dang (Sorry for Your Loss), Eddie Liu (Never Have I Ever), Jon Prasida (Reckoning), Gavin Stenhouse (9-1-1), Tzi Ma (Mulan) and Kheng Hua Tan (Crazy Rich Asians). Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero and David Madden serve as executive producers along with Chin and Robert Berens.

Kung Fu, series premiere, Weds. April 7, 8/7c, The CW.