‘Deadliest Catch’ Returns for Season 17 — What to Expect, Plus Watch a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Deadliest Catch returns for its landmark 17th season this month — if you subscribe to discovery+ — and TV Insider has all the exclusive details.

The first new episode debuts on the streaming service first, with the Season 17 premiere available on Friday, March 19. It will then premiere on Discovery on Tuesday, April 20, at 8/7c.

See Also Here's What It's Really Like to Join the 'Deadliest Catch' Crew at Sea The American crabbers are gearing up for a war with Russia on the choppy Alaska waters in Season 16.

“Looking kind of empty,” Captain Sig Hansen remarks to his crew in an exclusive sneak peek. “I’ve been coming up here for 42 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

That’s because they’re dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the 2021 crab season. Watch the video above for a look at the fight for the industry’s survival.

Because of the lockdowns, Alaska Department of Fish and Game couldn’t conduct the summer crab survey, so captains don’t have charts or guidance on where to find crab on the grounds.

Leading the charge in what Discovery is calling “a season like no other before” is Hansen (from the F/V Northwestern), with a plan that requires someone who will stick his neck out: his friend and legendary crabber Johnathan Hillstrand (of the F/V Time Bandit), if he’ll come out of retirement. Then he needs everyone, including enemies, to work together, putting the good of the fleet ahead of their own interests.

Will they, Captain Keith Colburn (F/V Wizard), Captain Scott Campbell Jr. (F/V Lady Alaska), Captain Jake Anderson (F/V Saga), F/V Northwestern‘s reserve captain Mandy Hansen, Captains Josh Harris and Casey McManus (F/V Cornelia), and Captain Wild Bill (F/V Summer Bay) step up when they need to?

Deadliest Catch is produced for Discovery Channel by Original Productions (a Fremantle company). For Original Productions, Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, Arom Starr-Paul, and Thom Beers serve as executive producers and Johnny Beechler and Geoff Miller as co-executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Boyle and Bill Howard executive producer with coordinating producer Cameron Doyle

Deadliest Catch, Season 17 Premiere, Friday, March 19, discovery+; Tuesday, April 20, 8/7c, Discovery