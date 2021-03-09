Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

Queen Latifah‘s The Equalizer will live to see another season at CBS as the network announced the renewal of it’s recently-launched series.

Debuting directly after the Super Bowl in February, The Equalizer has only aired four episodes and already it’s joining CBS’s early renewals among which include The Neighborhoodand Bob ♥ Abishola. Season 2 will be a part of the 2021-2022 television season.

See Also Roush Review: Hail to the New 'Equalizer' Queen Cool, calculated, and unflappable, Queen Latifah plays a one-woman demolition squad with an eye for the underdog.

“The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” said CBS Entertainment President, Kelly Kahl in a statement to the press. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

A reimagining of the classic ’80s CBS series, The Equalizer follows Robyn McCall (Latifah), a woman with a mysterious background who uses skills she picked up as a CIA operative to help those who have found themselves in sticky situations.

An anonymous guardian angel known to few as The Equalizer, McCall conveys an outward appearance of an average single mom raising a teen daughter. Her plight to assist the downtrodden and also seek personal redemption is the intrigue that keeps viewers engaged.

The series costars Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. When the show debuted after the Super Bowl, The Equalizer snagged 23.8 million viewers, and has continued to hold steady with a strong retention of weekly watchers.

The Equalizer is executive produced by Latifah, Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, and Shakim Compere.

