‘Superman & Lois’ Star Tyler Hoechlin on a Tough Day as a Dad and the Upcoming Hiatus (VIDEO)

We have seen the tweets and we totally agree: Tyler Hoechlin is the perfect Man of Steel. Not only does he look like a comic-book hero, but he also appreciates what it means to slip on the suit and fly high.

Superman’s “the best of us,” he says.

In the exclusive interview, above, TV Insider chatted with Hoechlin about his role, the March 9 episode — fatherhood, man, it’s rough! — and the news that Superman & Lois, which launched less than month ago, will be going up, up and away for a bit due to COVID-related production delays.

In the March 9 episode, The Daily Planet’s former employee gets another shot at Father of the Year when he, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys — superpowered Jordan (Alex Garfin) and athletically gifted Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) — gear up for Smallville’s Harvest Festival. But the annual event was a favorite of Clark’s late mother and, attending for the first time since her passing, Hoechlin says, is “bringing up some old memories.”

As for the hiatus, it starts after the March 23rd episode to allow production to get back on schedule. In the interim, Clark’s cousin will handle things. The first half of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season will take over the time slot, premiering on Tuesday, March 30 and airing until S&L returns on May 18. The last batch of Supergirl episodes are slated to air later this summer.

But don’t worry. With Melissa Benoist‘s Kara Danvers on duty, we still get our weekly dose of Kryptonian action and each episode of S&L‘s first season (starting with the second hour) will be available with additional footage or scenes when they hit The CW app and CWTV.com after its broadcast on the network.

That’s kinda super, right?

Superman & Lois, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW.