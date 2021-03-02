‘Superman & Lois’ Renewed for Season 2 After Only 1 Episode

Here’s some super-good news for superhero fans: The latest addition to the Arrowverse on the CW is coming back for a second season.

The network announced the renewal of Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel and Elizabeth Tulloch as comic books’ most famous journalist, after only one episode aired (and the same day the second debuts). It recently upped the Season 1 episode order to 15.

“The phenomenal multiplatform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network, said in a statement.

The other shows already renewed for the 2021-2022 season are: All American, Batwoman, Charmed, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico, and Walker.

The 90-minute series premiere of Superman & Lois gave the CW its best night of primetime in over two years (January 2019) and delivered the largest day-one streaming audience for a new series in the network’s history.

Superman & Lois also stars Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Superman & Lois, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW