‘Cold Courage’ Takes Viewers on a Thrilling Spy Adventure in New Trailer (VIDEO)
Looking for an adventurous spy thriller? AMC+ has you covered with its upcoming series Cold Courage, and we have your exclusive first look.
In the new trailer, above, get a taste of the series based on the award-winning best-selling novels from Finnish journalist Pekka Hiltunen. It spins a tale about two Nordic women — Mari (Deadwind‘s Pihla Viitala) and Lia (Wallander‘s Sofia Pekkari) – who collide during a string of murders in present-day London.
Mari is a psychologist who goes to bat for the underdog in any situation and by any means necessary, and Lia is a timid artist who finds herself on the run from an abusive stalker. Through their experiences, the women are drawn together in a group known as the “Studio.”
Seeking to right the wrongs of the rich, influential, powerful, and corrupt, the “Studio” sets their initial sights on a charismatic politician named Arthur Fried (Doctor Who‘s John Simm). His platform runs on the idea of putting the “Great” back in Great Britain.
Adapted for television by the BAFTA-nominated David Joss Buckley (Hinterland) and Brendan Foley (Flying with Byrd), Cold Courage is directed by Agneta Fagerström-Olsson (Wallander) and Kadir Ferati Balci (A Good Year).
The series makes its U.S. debut Thursday, March 11, with the first three episodes streaming on AMC+. Additional episodes will be released each Thursday throughout its run.
Cold Courage, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 11, AMC+