'The Salisbury Poisonings' Tells the Timely Tale of a British Health & Political Crisis (VIDEO)

In March 2018, all eyes were on the British city of Salisbury when the nerve agent Novichok was found in various places around the area. The poison, which can kill up to 20,000 people with just half a teaspoon, was discovered in hundreds of traces across the city and AMC+ is exploring this political event in The Salisbury Poisonings.

Debuting Thursday, October 1 on the streaming platform, this four-episode series will debut on AMC early next year and TV Insider has your exclusive first look. The series tells a remarkable story of how ordinary people in public services react to a major crisis, rising to the occasion and displaying brave acts of heroism.

Until now, these life-saving efforts were kept quiet but now, The Salisbury Poisonings is giving them a chance to shine. The show focuses on the events within three days of an assassination attempt on double agent and spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. When agencies discovered Novichok was used in their poisoning, they uncovered that the deadly nerve agent was spread far and wide.

Just when authorities thought they might have things contained and under control, a perfume bottle that held the substance was discovered and threw the investigation into chaos. The trailer above previews the heart-stopping drama as it unfolds.

The Salisbury Poisonings stars Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall, MyAnna Buring, Annabel Scholey and Johnny Harris. The series is executive produced by Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge Productions, Lucy Richer for the BBC, and by writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn as well as director Saul Dibb. Karen Lewis also produces the series.

Don't miss the sneak peek above and catch The Salisbury Poisonings when it debuts on AMC+ this October.

The Salisbury Poisonings, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 1, AMC+