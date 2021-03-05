Apple TV+ Spring Shows to Include ‘It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown’ and a ‘Ghostwriter’ Spinoff

Hard to believe, but spring is just around the corner and, even better for kids still staying close to home due to the pandemic, Apple TV+ is refreshing its library with plenty of new episodes and specials for children and their families.

Along with the arrival of a brand new Charlie Brown special — It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown — comes new episodes of Helpsters, Ghostwriter, and more. Below, the full roundup of kids’ programming set to arrive on the streaming platform in the weeks to come.

Helpsters

Season 2, Part 2 Premiere, Friday, March 5

From the team behind Sesame Street, Helpsters encourages pre-schoolers to explore the power of teamwork when it comes to new challenges in their young lives. Coming along for the latest batch of celebrity guest stars including Robin Thede, Indya Moore, Judah Friedlander, Kate Micucci, and Ne-Yo among others.

It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown

Premieres Friday, March 26

Produced by Bill Melendez Productions with Lee Mendelson Film Productions, and Peanuts Worldwide, this latest Charlie Brown special sees Peppermint Patty attempting to teach Marcie how to decorate eggs, Snoopy getting Woodstock a birdhouse, and Linus convincing Sally that the Easter Beagle will deliver eggs for the celebration.

Doug Unplugs

Season 1, Part 2 Premiere, Friday, April 2

The DreamWorks Animation series based on Dan Yaccarino’s Doug Unplugged books follows a robot named Doug that opts out of plugging-in for his daily download in order to journey into the human world with his pal Emma. Viewers see the titular character experience the world’s wonders firsthand in each episode.

Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page

Series Premiere, Thursday, April 1

This spinoff of the platform’s Ghostwriter series provides plenty of bonus content, activities, and challenges for young viewers in the form of video diaries taped by Hannah Levinson’s character Donna. Hosted by children’s book author D.J. MacHale, Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page sees Donna attempt to write her own original story, looking to help from her fellow Ghostwriter characters along the way.

Ghostwriter

Season 2, Part 2 Premiere, Friday, May 7

The second season of Apple’s original children’s series continues as the young heroes of the show work to save their local bookstore as well as uncover the identity of their ghostly guide. Viewers will dive into Liesl Shurtliff’s Time Castaways and the original story The Cobalt Mask, written especially for the show.