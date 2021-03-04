‘Made for Love’ Preview: Watch Cristin Milioti and Ray Romano in HBO Max’s Very Dark Comedy (VIDEO)

Love may never have been this crazy before.

In the first look at for HBO Max’s new dark comedy Made for Love, debuting this April, we’re introduced to couple Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti) and Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), whose marriage (understandably) falls apart when she discovers just how deeply he has her under surveillance. And the best part? The teaser’s set to Ray Romano doing a spoken-word rendition of Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” (Romano plays Hazel’s father, Herbert.)

Well, the song seems a pretty good way to describe the goings on, as Hazel learns that Byron has implanted a monitoring device (the Made for Love chip) in his wife’s brain so he can, as it’s described, “track her, watch her, and know her ’emotional data’ as she tries to regain her independence”

Hazel doesn’t need much more information than that to explain her problem to her widowed father when she shows up at his doorstep in her desert hometown.

Meanwhile, Byron is a bit confused. “What about our vows?” he asks in the video below. “Together, we will become a singular, living God. You agreed to this.”

“I thought those were metaphors!” Hazel exclaims, because, who wouldn’t?

Made for Love also stars Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, and Augusto Aguilera. Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi, and Patti Harrison will recur. Guest stars include Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez, and Sarunas Jackson.

Showrunner Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson serve as executive producers.

Made for Love, Series Premiere, April, HBO Max