Gugu Mbatha-Raw & David Oyelowo to Star in Thriller ‘The Girl Before’ on HBO Max

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s character in a new HBO Max thriller may regret moving into a new home designed by David Oyelowo’s. The streaming service and BBC One are co-producing the psychological thriller The Girl Before.

In this four-episode limited series based on JP Delaney’s novel, Jane (Mbatha-Raw) moves into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house an enigmatic architect (Oyelowo) designed. Occupants must follow his rules. “Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways but, when she makes the shocking discovery that her predecessor Emma died in the house, she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities,” the logline teases. “As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before…”

“This story is mind bending in its clever construction and intricacy,” Oyelowo said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see it, let alone be in it. Plus, I’d go anywhere to work with my friend Gugu again.”

“Psychological thrillers can be even more gripping on television than they would be as movies, and I’m incredibly excited to be re-telling this particular story in a visual medium,” Delaney said.

“Can our surroundings, like a special house, affect who we are, even change us?” director Lisa Brühlmann added. “The ability to change our beliefs and our character is highly fascinating to me. I can’t wait to bring this female driven thriller to life.”

The Girl Before will stream on HBO Max in the U.S. and air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. Delaney serves as creator and writer and executive produces with Eleanor Moran, Rory Aitken, Ben Pugh, Ben Irving, and Brühlmann. Rhonda Smith will produce and Mbatha-Raw is an associate producer. Marissa Lestrade will co-write episodes.

The Girl Before, TBA, HBO Max