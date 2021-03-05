‘MacGyver’: Baddie Murdoc Gets Personal to Shake Up Mac and the Phoenix Team (VIDEO)

It’s pretty much a given whenever villainous Murdoc (David Dastmalchian) shows up on MacGyver, he’s going to mess with the good guys at the Phoenix Foundation, headed by hero Angus MacGyver (Lucas Till). And when the crafty baddie shows up in the March 5 episode, he goes above and beyond to hit the team on a personal level.

As you’ll see in the exclusive clip, Murdoc, with some help from returning foe Eric Andrews (Joe Pantoliano), has been hacking into the communications between all the Phoenix members for months, which is going to cause more than a few problems. First, it means Murdoc has had an ear on all the activity of the Phoenix agents so can expose their professional work. However, it also means he’s had access to personal conversations.

In the clip, Murdoc’s intel shakes up tech expert Riley (Tristan Mays) and agent Bozer (Justin Hires), who have been having some private chats, presumably about Riley’s relationship with MacGyver. Check out the video above and see things begin to spin out of control.

MacGyver, Fridays, 8/7c, CBS.